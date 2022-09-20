Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Up to $24.81

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.81, but opened at $26.67. Karooooo shares last traded at $26.67, with a volume of 15 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on KARO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Karooooo from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Karooooo from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Karooooo Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68. The company has a market capitalization of $566.57 million, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Karooooo ( NASDAQ:KARO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $51.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.64 million. Karooooo had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30,357 shares during the last quarter. 14.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

See Also

