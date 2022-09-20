Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX) Director Paul André Huet Buys 7,065 Shares

Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX – Get Rating) Director Paul André Huet purchased 7,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,276.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 432,985 shares in the company, valued at C$1,242,666.95.

Paul André Huet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, Paul André Huet purchased 6,745 shares of Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,885.61.

On Thursday, August 25th, Paul André Huet sold 96,721 shares of Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.27, for a total value of C$316,277.67.

Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) Price Performance

Shares of TSE:RNX traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,501,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of C$291.99 million and a P/E ratio of -60.00. Karora Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.20 and a 12-month high of C$0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.48.

About Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO)

RNC Minerals, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, and precious metal deposits. Its principal properties are the Beta Hunt mine located in Kambalda, Western Australia; and the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt project with 233 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 9,306.5 hectares located in the Abitibi mining camp, Quebec, as well as the Reed mine located in the Flin Flon, Manitoba.

