Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st.

Keyera Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$31.06 on Tuesday. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$26.34 and a 52 week high of C$35.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.51. The company has a market cap of C$6.86 billion and a PE ratio of 15.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Keyera from C$40.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Keyera from C$40.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$34.79.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

