Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Trading Up 1.2%

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.03 and last traded at $6.97. Approximately 75,252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 42,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0868 per share. This represents a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is 115.63%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

