Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Upgraded to Neutral by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KIGRY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Kion Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Oddo Bhf lowered Kion Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kion Group from €75.00 ($76.53) to €54.00 ($55.10) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kion Group from €63.00 ($64.29) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kion Group from €58.00 ($59.18) to €42.00 ($42.86) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.43.

Kion Group Stock Down 2.4 %

KIGRY stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. Kion Group has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.53.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

