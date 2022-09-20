Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Given New $30.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

KSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.87.

Kohl’s Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:KSS opened at $29.33 on Friday. Kohl’s has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.59.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,396.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonas Prising bought 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 187.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 172.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 40.0% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

