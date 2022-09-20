Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,381 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $194.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.05. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

