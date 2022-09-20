Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,811 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. SWS Partners purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.13.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

