Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,557 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.0% during the first quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $187.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.52.

