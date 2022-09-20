Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 589 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $39.04 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.56.

