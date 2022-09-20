Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Short Interest Update

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the August 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 549,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,607,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after buying an additional 305,799 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 157.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 113,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 69,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,498,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,301 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.0% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 36,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LADR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 741,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 89.45 and a current ratio of 89.45. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average is $11.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. This is a positive change from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.00%.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

