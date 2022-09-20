Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Short Interest Update

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the August 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 549,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ladder Capital
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,607,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after buying an additional 305,799 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 157.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 113,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 69,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,498,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,301 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.0% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 36,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.
Ladder Capital Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. This is a positive change from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.00%.
Ladder Capital Company Profile
The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
