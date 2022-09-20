Lake Street Financial LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.0% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,099 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after buying an additional 171,744 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after purchasing an additional 97,314 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $251,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $155.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.64. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $154.34 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

