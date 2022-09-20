Lake Street Financial LLC Grows Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 42,136 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 476.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ET opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.85.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,045,866 shares of company stock worth $46,895,136 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ET. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

