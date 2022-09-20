Lake Street Financial LLC Has $1.84 Million Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 167,325 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,422,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,558,000 after purchasing an additional 75,057 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 341,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,597,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,399,000 after purchasing an additional 68,713 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

NYSE HYT opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.