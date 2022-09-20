Lake Street Financial LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS opened at $328.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.83. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.61%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at $11,862,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at $11,862,251.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

