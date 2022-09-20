Lake Street Financial LLC Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,184 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Adobe by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 20,618 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,076,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $429.92.

ADBE opened at $296.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.32. The company has a market cap of $138.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $292.14 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

