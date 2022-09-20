Lake Street Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.9% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,789 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after acquiring an additional 847,727 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 844,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,102.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 655,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,808,000 after acquiring an additional 626,172 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

QQQ stock opened at $291.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.21. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

