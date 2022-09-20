Lanceria (LANC) Hits Market Capitalization of $503,052.05

Lanceria (LANC) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Lanceria coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lanceria has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lanceria has a total market capitalization of $503,052.05 and approximately $9,741.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lanceria alerts:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004861 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000388 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00029939 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Lanceria Profile

Lanceria is a coin. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2021. Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lanceria is lanceria.io/exchanges.

Buying and Selling Lanceria

According to CryptoCompare, “Lanceria is building the definitive freelancing platform using blockchain technology, AI, lower fees and a streamlined workflow for independent contractors and businesses.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lanceria should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lanceria using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lanceria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lanceria and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.