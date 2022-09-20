Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Research Coverage Started at Baader Bank

Baader Bank initiated coverage on shares of Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LGYRF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a CHF 77 target price on the stock.
Landis+Gyr Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:LGYRF opened at $64.45 on Friday. Landis+Gyr Group has a one year low of $64.45 and a one year high of $79.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.45.
Landis+Gyr Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
