Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) CFO Sells $12,965.17 in Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) CFO Jeremy Whitaker sold 2,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $12,965.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,390.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeremy Whitaker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Jeremy Whitaker sold 2,479 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $12,791.64.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jeremy Whitaker sold 2,406 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $13,545.78.

On Monday, September 12th, Jeremy Whitaker sold 2,407 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $13,743.97.

On Friday, September 9th, Jeremy Whitaker sold 2,406 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $14,002.92.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Jeremy Whitaker sold 2,407 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $14,562.35.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Jeremy Whitaker sold 3,364 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $20,823.16.

On Monday, August 29th, Jeremy Whitaker sold 3,364 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $21,899.64.

Lantronix Stock Down 3.2 %

LTRX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.15. 238,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,652. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.09. The company has a market cap of $180.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 2.30. Lantronix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantronix

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lantronix by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lantronix by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 756,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 31,532 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 336,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 515,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

Further Reading

