Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Shares Gap Up to $38.82

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.82, but opened at $39.99. Las Vegas Sands shares last traded at $39.71, with a volume of 111,289 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 4.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

