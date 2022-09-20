LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.09

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPLGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.09 and last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 521 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

LG Display Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of LG Display

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPL. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the first quarter worth $123,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,739,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of LG Display during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LG Display by 67.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 67,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 27,289 shares during the period. 2.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Further Reading

