LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.09

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.09 and last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 521 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.
Separately, TheStreet lowered LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80.
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
