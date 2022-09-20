LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Gap Down to $87.57

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $87.57, but opened at $85.18. LGI Homes shares last traded at $86.04, with a volume of 60 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LGIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.60 and a 200-day moving average of $98.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LGI Homes

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.65 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 900.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

