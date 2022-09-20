Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Price Target Lowered to €25.00 at Barclays

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from €28.00 ($28.57) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
LBTYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised Liberty Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.15.
Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.64.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 32,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.
