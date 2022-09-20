Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Price Target Lowered to €25.00 at Barclays

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from €28.00 ($28.57) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised Liberty Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.64.

In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $316,663.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $974,899.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $279,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,706.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,799 shares of company stock valued at $762,740. 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 32,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

