Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.89

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.89 and last traded at $18.89, with a volume of 6391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.54.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 63.77% and a return on equity of 15.10%.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $279,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,706.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 12,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $279,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,706.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $166,236.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,147.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,799 shares of company stock worth $762,740.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth about $292,744,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth about $417,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 113.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.