Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Short Interest Update

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the August 15th total of 5,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Amundi boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,695,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,311,000 after purchasing an additional 294,480 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Lincoln National by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,154,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,005,000 after acquiring an additional 16,972 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,586,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 798.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 95,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 84,445 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Shares of LNC traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.89. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

