Lite Access Technologies (CVE:LTE) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Lite Access Technologies Inc. (CVE:LTE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 127,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 94,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Lite Access Technologies Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$5.08 million and a P/E ratio of -1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.86.

About Lite Access Technologies

Lite Access Technologies Inc manufactures, distributes, sells, and installs fiber optic technology specializing in micro-duct and air-blown fiber in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product, Fibre Optic Installation, and Concrete Cutting. The company offers micro-duct, air-blown fiber, and micro and narrow trench installation services for use in various communication networks.

