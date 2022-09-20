Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Short Interest Down 8.9% in August

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,970,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the August 15th total of 15,330,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $7,227,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,711,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,886,556.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,500 shares of company stock worth $14,365,830. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,315,000 after purchasing an additional 317,335 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 18.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,396,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,495 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,946,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,157,000 after purchasing an additional 304,557 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after buying an additional 1,819,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,385,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,537,000 after acquiring an additional 635,049 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LYV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.86. 1,073,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $79.50 and a one year high of $127.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYV has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.10.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.