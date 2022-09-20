Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 56,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 23,821 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $275,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE LOW traded down $3.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.78. 31,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,684,592. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.10. The company has a market capitalization of $119.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.