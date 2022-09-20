Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) shares rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.84 and last traded at $16.82. Approximately 113,321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,640,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lyft from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.06.

Lyft Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average of $22.17.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 46.36% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lyft by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $20,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lyft by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,458 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Lyft by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 269,490 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,515,000 after buying an additional 16,035 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Lyft by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,168 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Lyft by 1,818.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 508,273 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $22,119,000 after buying an additional 481,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

