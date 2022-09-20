Lyra Hits 24-Hour Volume of $101,273.00 (LYRA)

Lyra (LYRA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last week, Lyra has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lyra coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lyra has a market cap of $8.14 million and $101,273.00 worth of Lyra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00121815 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.19 or 0.00877556 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lyra Profile

Lyra’s official Twitter account is @LYRAblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lyra’s official website is lyra.live.

Buying and Selling Lyra

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lyra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lyra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lyra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

