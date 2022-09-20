Mac Armstrong Sells 12,000 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,388 shares in the company, valued at $48,341,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $939,840.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Mac Armstrong sold 11,478 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $835,254.06.

On Thursday, August 4th, Mac Armstrong sold 47,949 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $3,366,019.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.87. 184,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,104. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.04. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $97.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 0.02.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.23 million. Palomar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 14.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Palomar by 85.7% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Palomar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

