Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (MGU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on September 30th

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MGU opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.37. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $26.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 333,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 30.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.