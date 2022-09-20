Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (MGU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on September 30th

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Stock Performance
NYSE MGU opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.37. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $26.79.
About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.
