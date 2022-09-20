Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.34 billion-$24.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.36 billion.

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE M traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.75. 33,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,598,686. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.68. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on M. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,856 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Macy’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 102,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

