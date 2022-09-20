Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 22,434 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 833,177 shares.The stock last traded at $54.72 and had previously closed at $56.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MGA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Magna International from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Magna International from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Magna International from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Magna International Trading Down 2.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Magna International by 15.5% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,310,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,435 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Magna International by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,816,000 after acquiring an additional 611,350 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Magna International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,758,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,536,000 after acquiring an additional 59,639 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Magna International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,142,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,346,000 after acquiring an additional 75,773 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Magna International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 973,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,457,000 after acquiring an additional 43,066 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

