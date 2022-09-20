Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 359,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,876,000. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 2.8% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 104,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.40.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.67. 82,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,679,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.70. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $168.32 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

