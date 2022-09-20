MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $232.55

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $232.55 and last traded at $233.09, with a volume of 919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $238.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.33.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 0.61.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1,345.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 47.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

