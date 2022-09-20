Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC decreased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 141.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 52.8% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 720.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $3.05 on Tuesday, reaching $154.17. The company had a trading volume of 18,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,830. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.83. The firm has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.80 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

