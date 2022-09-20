Martin Capital Advisors LLP Acquires New Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,510 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LULU. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,807 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 17,758 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,028 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,037 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $146,809,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU traded down $6.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $330.45. The stock had a trading volume of 19,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,574. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LULU. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.69.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.