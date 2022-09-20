Martin Capital Advisors LLP Acquires Shares of 9,401 IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,236,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,186,000 after purchasing an additional 933,160 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,362,000 after buying an additional 427,524 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,069,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,788,000 after purchasing an additional 270,190 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 578,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,474,000 after purchasing an additional 263,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IPG Photonics

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $508,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,429,599 shares in the company, valued at $756,110,290.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,879,050. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.70. 2,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,137. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $82.68 and a 52 week high of $180.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.86.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on IPGP shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.43.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

