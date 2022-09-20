Martin Capital Advisors LLP Buys New Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,000. Mastercard makes up about 3.8% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.0% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Mastercard by 15.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $312.61. The stock had a trading volume of 53,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,729. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $302.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $339.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.99.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.