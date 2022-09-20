Martin Capital Advisors LLP Invests $304,000 in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP bought a new position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,262 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after purchasing an additional 338,099 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,094,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,374,000 after purchasing an additional 51,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,244,000 after purchasing an additional 47,433 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 626,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,833,000 after purchasing an additional 116,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WGO. StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. MKM Partners cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Shares of WGO traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.56. 6,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,710. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $80.30.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 38.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

