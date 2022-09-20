Martin Capital Advisors LLP Makes New $460,000 Investment in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. Martin Capital Advisors LLP owned 0.08% of Diamond Hill Investment Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,450,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 107,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,258,000 after buying an additional 14,047 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 49,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,335,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL traded down $6.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.87. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,644. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.39. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.90 and a 1-year high of $234.84. The firm has a market cap of $529.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 31.87%. The company had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

