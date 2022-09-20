Martin Capital Advisors LLP Makes New Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,000. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for about 2.4% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 65.2% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 144.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.57.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $335.53. 5,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.50 and a fifty-two week high of $689.95.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

