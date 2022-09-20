Martin Capital Advisors LLP Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000. BlackRock makes up 1.6% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BLK stock traded down $10.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $624.05. 15,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,128. The business has a 50 day moving average of $671.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $667.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $94.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

