Massnet 1-Day Volume Hits $174,745.00 (MASS)

Massnet (MASS) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Massnet coin can now be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Massnet has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Massnet has a market cap of $1.23 million and $174,745.00 worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Massnet alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,382.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007639 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00058371 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010505 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

About Massnet

Massnet is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. The official message board for Massnet is medium.com. Massnet’s official website is massnet.org. Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken.

Buying and Selling Massnet

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. Proof-of-Capacity (PoC) is a consensus mechanism based on providing a proof of storage space. In a PoC consensus algorithm, when a node submits a block to the network it must also provide a valid proof of capacity. It is very difficult for a node to generate a valid capacity proof without having the corresponding storage size, and the proof can be verified by any node in the network. If both the block data and the proof are valid, the block will be accepted by the rest of the network. The MASS community is a non-profit online organization that works for the popularization of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. Telegram | Discord | BitcoinTalk | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Massnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Massnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Massnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Massnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.