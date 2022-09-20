MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 654,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in MasTec during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in MasTec during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in MasTec during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded down $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.68. The stock had a trading volume of 16,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,667. MasTec has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.00.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of MasTec to $97.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.20.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

