Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the August 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 512,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Mativ Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MATV stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,586. Mativ has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $38.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $426.40 million during the quarter. Mativ had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 4.91%.

Mativ Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is 64.78%.

In related news, Director William M. Cook purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.93 per share, with a total value of $37,395.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,085.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William M. Cook purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.93 per share, with a total value of $37,395.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,085.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 4,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.71 per share, for a total transaction of $95,598.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 191,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,399.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 44,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,262. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

See Also

