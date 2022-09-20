Matthews International Capital Management LLC Buys 121,800 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,800 shares during the period. Legend Biotech comprises about 9.7% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned 0.79% of Legend Biotech worth $67,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Legend Biotech by 4.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

Legend Biotech stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,344. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.91. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.68 and a beta of -0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Legend Biotech Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

