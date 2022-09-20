Matthews International Capital Management LLC Buys 504,300 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,742,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504,300 shares during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance accounts for about 2.3% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $15,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in Full Truck Alliance by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 288,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 110,049 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Full Truck Alliance by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $6,387,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $16,143,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Full Truck Alliance stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.13. 81,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,877,139. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.24.

YMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

